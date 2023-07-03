Nerses Aposhian

The C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School’s Board of Directors has elected Nerses Aposhian as the new chair of its Board of Directors. Aposhian succeeds Dr. Tzoler Oukayan-Sagherian, who served on the Merdinian School board as chair from 2020-2023 and will continue to serve as a board member.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the school and our community,” said Aposhian. “I look forward to helping lead the school through this phase of growth, facilitating academic excellence, and encouraging investment in our educators and facilities. Merdinian holds a special place in my heart. I hope through my and the board’s leadership, we can create a special experience for our students – the Christian Armenian-American leaders of tomorrow,” he continued.

Nerses Aposhian, becomes the first Merdinian alumnus to assume the role of Board Chair. He attended Merdinian for 11 years and graduated from the school in 2006. Beyond his time as a student, he remained actively engaged with the school and since 2018, has served on the school’s Board of Directors. Since joining the board, Aposhian has served in several capacities as the associate treasurer, treasurer, and chair of the development/finance committee, co-chair of the facilities committee, and member of the personnel committee. He played an instrumental role in hiring current principal Dr. Souzy Ohanian, upgrading the current facility, and leading fundraising efforts for the school. He is the grandson of former Merdinian principal, the late Mr. Aram Boulghourjian, or as Nerses called him “Baron Dede.”

Aposhian is currently the Acquisitions Director at IDS Real Estate Group, a Los Angeles-based commercial real estate investment, development, and management company with a 40 million square feet portfolio, including industrial, office, and retail real estate. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California (USC) in Political Science and Communication and his law degree from Loyola Law School. He was also an active member and served as the president of the Armenian Professional Society, the USC Young Alumni Council, and USC Alumni Association Board of Governors.

As Chairperson, Aposhian will work closely with Dr. Ohanian and the Board of Directors in shaping the strategic direction of Merdinian, ensuring that the institution continues to thrive and make significant strides in fulfilling its mission to provide exceptional education to students.

Joining Aposhian on the Board are George Phillips, Jr. (Vice Chair), Gareen Darakjian (Secretary), Peter Amloian (’06) (Treasurer), Dr. Tzoler Oukayan-Sagherian, Christopher Cofer, Rev. Harut Khatchatryan, Levon Filian, Rev. Haig Darakjian, Dr. Hasmig Baran, Lucy Papazyan, Sedda Antekelian (’01), Jacqueline Melkonyan (Parent Board Representative), and Lucy Papazyan (PTO Chair).