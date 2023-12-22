Students displaced from their homes in Artsakh are now continuing their studies in Armenia, where they have found refuge

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.—In the spirit of Christmas generosity, the C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School has concluded its “Sponsor a Student” campaign and met its goal of sponsoring 40 students forcibly displaced from Artsakh.

During a visit to Armenia, Dr. Souzy Ohanian, Merdinian’s Principal, toured the Khoren & Shooshanig Avedisian School, a sister school. Inspired by the stories of the 40 recently enrolled students displaced from Artsakh, Dr. Ohanian initiated a campaign upon her return. The administration and students rallied to have each class sponsor a student through the Armenian Missionary Association of America.

In just a couple of weeks, the students, families, faculty, and staff began collecting donations to raise $300 per student to sponsor their tuition. This sponsorship ensures the students’ tuition and essential school supplies and books.

“The true essence of Christmas lies in the joy of giving and making a difference in the lives of others,” remarked Dr. Souzy Ohanian. “I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who contributed to our campaign, helping our fellow compatriots and ensuring that the future of these students is shaped with hope and opportunity.”

The Merdinian administration will frame the name and biography of each sponsored student and prominently display it in every classroom, fostering a connection that allows all students to learn about the resilient journeys of their peers from Artsakh.