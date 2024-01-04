C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School’s 2024 Gala flyer

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.—The C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School is set to host a Gala on Saturday, February 10 at the iconic Jonathan Club in Downtown Los Angeles. The gala, featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment, aims to bring together the school community, alumni, and supporters to celebrate the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

“We are thrilled to host this Gala as a tribute to the enduring legacy of C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School,” said Nerses Aposhian, Merdinian Board Chairperson and an alumnus of the school. “This event is not only a celebration of the school’s past achievement but also a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of students who will carry forward the values instilled in them during their time at our school and into the community, homeland, and society-at-large,” he added.

The Gala will also include a special recognition ceremony to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the school. Suzy Bardakjian will receive the Excellence in Teaching Award and the Phillips Family will be bestowed with the Legacy of Philanthropy Award. Accomplished composer, conductor, and pianist Greg Hosharian will provide the evening’s entertainment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a night that transcends celebration – it’s a commitment to shaping the future of education and community impact. Secure your tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities by visiting the Merdinian website.