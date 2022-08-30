SHERMAN OAKS, Calf.—The Charlotte and Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School marked the first day of the school’s 40th Academic Year on Wednesday, August 24, which was attended by students, parents, faculty, Board Members, and community members.

Students Emma Dishoyan and Hovannes Benneian kicked off the program by reciting the pledges of allegiance. Then, Shogher Shanoian, Merdinian Alumnus and Administrative and Admissions Coordinator, thanked God for His faithfulness over Merdinian for the last 40 years. She then welcomed the students and acknowledged that in conjunction with the rising quality of academic achievements, the number of enrolled students has also hit a record number – with a total of 201 returning students and 85 new students. She also stressed the importance of Colossians 1:10 and encouraged students to “live a life worthy of the Lord and please Him in every way; bearing fruit in every good work, growing in the knowledge of God.”

Opening Prayers and worship songs were performed by Rev. Harut Khachatryan, Board Member and Senior Pastor at United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC). Then, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister of the Union at the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA) gave heartfelt remarks about the beginning of the school year and encouraged students to remain ambitious. He encouraged them to immerse themselves in their studies, so they can have the tools to forge a path ahead, while always serving others with gratitude.

Then, newly appointed Principal Dr. Souzy Ohanian was invited to make her welcoming remarks. “Merdinian has inspired generations of students to develop confidence, knowledge, and values to thrive in an increasingly global and multicultural environment. We are forever committed and devoted to the mission that led to the establishment of Merdinian 40 years ago, and with our community, we will continue that legacy,” remarked Dr. Ohanian.

Then, School Board Chairperson, Dr. Tzoler Oukayan commended Dr. Ohanian, teachers, and faculty for their commitment to enriching the hearts and minds of the youth with our language, cultural treasures, and religious traditions. She also thanked the families who continue to trust the unparalleled mission of the Armenian School.

The convocation concluded with the recital of the prayer by students Sara Schneider and Arpi Hokhikyan and the benediction by Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian. After the convocation ceremony, parents and community members joined a Parent Welcome Reception. Also present at the convocation was the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Executive Director Zaven Khanjian.

Established in 1982 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America and the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Merdinian School, is a preschool to 8th grade school located in Sherman Oaks, CA. Through the continued efforts of its administration, school board, faculty, staff, and dedicated supporters, Merdinian continues to provide the highest caliber of faith-based education in a safe and nurturing environment. For more information, you may contact the School directly at 818.907.8149.