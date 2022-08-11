MTA Chairman and Glendale City Councilman, Ara Najarian had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, August 9 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Los Angeles Dodgers has a partnership with LA Metro to promote the Dodger Stadium Express service to and from LA Union Station and Dodger Stadium.

Najarian, who was recently elected to a historic 5th term on the Glendale City Council, is also serving an unprecedented role of Chair of both the Metro and Metrolink organizations.

Joining him for the event was LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins and LA Metro Board Member and Whittier City Council Member Fernando Dutra.

Ex- Dodger greats Steve Garvey and Dennis Powell joined Mr. Najarian in the festivities as both the Dodgers and LA Metro encouraged fans to use the express shuttle service to games in order to alleviate traffic congestion, parking fees and air pollution.