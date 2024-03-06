The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA Regional Executive’s Gala will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the L.A. Banquets Landmark Hall in Mission Hills. This year the Gala has been sponsored by Mike and Evelina Sarian and Family with a generous donation of $50,000. Dr. Sarian is a healthcare executive who is dedicated to community service, locally and in Armenia.

The Gala committee also announced that it has received a $40,000 sponsorship from Anuosh Chamlian & Family in honor and memory of Vahan Chamlian. Anoush Chamlian is a long-time ARS member, who has supported many programs during the past decades.

With a generous donation of $25,000 Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Zarig Youredjian continue their long time support to ARS.

The 2024 ARS Gala’s goal is to support fellow human beings who are facing daunting challenges in their lives. Our local programs, such as social services, counseling through the ARS Child Youth and Family Guidance Center, Saturday Armenian language schools, as well as educational and scholarship programs will benefit from the funds being raised. The Gala will also support the “Hearts of Hope” program to provide village farmhouses in Armenia to families from Artsakh, in addition to funding “Hot Meal” programs in Lebanon and Syria.

We are fortunate to have supporters who value compassion and have the willingness to brighten the lives of our local community members, as well as those in need in Armenia, Lebanon and Syria.

Joining our major sponsors, will be ARS Chapters and individual supporters, who will participate in the candle lighting ceremony during the Gala.

The Gala 2024 will feature performers who will inspire the audience with their music: Arabo Ispiryan, Christine Pepelyan, Lilu-Lilit Ghukasyan, Darren Chilingirian and Haykuhi Babakhanyan.

The 2024 ARS Gala is being held for the first time at the Landmark at 10635 Woodman Ave., in Mission Hills, California. Attend or contribute to the Gala and become part of a community, which can significantly sustain vital local and international ARS programs.

Reservations may be made by contacting the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or by emailing office@arswestusa.org. Click to make an online donation.