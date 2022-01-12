Armenian military officials said after the discovery of the remains of an Armenian soldier from the area where heavy fighting took place on Tuesday, they have altered the death toll from attacks from two to three.

Azerbaijani forces launched a massive attack on Armenian positions near the village of Verin Shorzha in the Gegharkunik Province, killing two soldiers as reported on Tuesday. The discovery of the body of Private Vahan Babayan (born 2003) altered the official figures.

Azerbaijani forces, using heavy artillery and drones, targeted Armenian military positions during the attack on Tuesday afternoon local time. As a result of this latest ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan, three Armenian soldiers were also injured.