Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Washington on a working, met with Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Robert Menendez, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill.

Menendez, who was joined by Senator Jim Risch, discussed U.S.-Armenia relations, as well as the security situation mourned Armenia and Artsakh, the foreign ministry reported on Friday.

Mirzoyan briefed the senators about Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenians of Artsakh, as well as the current humanitarian conditions there. He outlined Yerevan’s position on settlement of the Karabakh conflict, with the sides emphasizing tension and provocations caused by Azerbaijan were inadmissable.

The sides stressed the need for the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives still being held by Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan also update the lawmakers about latest development in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

Armenia’s foreign minister especially praised Menendez for his leadership in the Senate’s unanimous approval of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution.

Mirzoyan presented Menendez with Armenia’s “Friendship Order,” which was awarded to the senator on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.

During his meeting with Minority Leader McConnell, Mirzoyan presented an update on the Artsakh situation and emphasized the importance of mediation efforts by the U.S. as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country.

McConnell was also briefed on the Turkey-Armenia normalization process.

Mirzoyan presented McConnell with the “Mkhitar Gosh” medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between U.S. and Armenia and for the senator’s “significant contributions to the strengthening and development of Armenian-American friendly relations.”