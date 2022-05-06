Mississippi became the final U.S. state to recognize the Armenian Genocide, when the state’s governor, Tate Reeve issued a proclamation marking April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.

Proclamation by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeve

“I’ve proclaimed April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month,” Reeve said in a Twitter post.

“The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust,” he added. “Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it,” the Governor said.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region reported the news on Thursday.

“On behalf of the Armenian American community of Mississippi, I am so thankful to Governor Reeves for standing alongside the Armenian Nation and officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” said Sevan Pullian, an ANCA activist from Mississippi.

“When we properly commemorate and create awareness of a historical fact such as the Armenian Genocide, we can work to put an end to similar atrocities, many of which we see happening in the world today,” added Pullian.