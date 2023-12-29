Karekin II, Aram I Condemn Attack, Voice Solidarity with Patriarchate

After a mob of some 30 people attacked the Jerusalem Patriarchate compound on Thursday community leaders are asserting that the group, which was allegedly hired by an Israeli development company, attempted to forcibly seize land in what is commonly referred to as the “Cow’s Garden.”

“The attackers, who were sent by the [development] company, attempted to seize land, but fortunately, our youth who were on site were able to resist and drive out the attackers. Unfortunately, two of our young Armenians were arrested,” Hagob Jernazian, a representative of the Armenian community in Jerusalem, told Azatutyun.am.

“They are trying to resolve the issue by force,” Garo Nalbandian, another community leader told Azatutyun.am.

“We tell them that if they are insisiting that they have rights [over the area] let them bring court documents that backs their claim,” Nalbandian added.

At around 12:40 p.m. local time on Thursday, a group of 30 armed bandits approached the grounds known as “Cows’ Garden” with sticks, stones, and tear gas grenades in yet another attempt to violently remove the Armenian community from the area.

Armenian community members fought off the attackers until police arrived.

“This is the criminal response we have received for the submission of a lawsuit to the District Court of Jerusalem for the Cow’s Garden, which was officially received by the Court less than 24 hours ago. This is how the Australian-Israeli businessman Danny Rothman (Rubenstein) and George Warwar (Hadad) react to legal procedures,” the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

According to the Armenian Patriarchate, bishops, priests, deacons, and Armenian Theological Academy students were among those seriously injured during the attack. A number of local Armenian community members were injured, as well, and two were taken into police custody.

His Holiness Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, in separate statements, condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with the Armenian community of Jerusalem.

“It is obvious that the provocateurs are once again trying to achieve the appropriation of the ‘Cows’ Garden’ estate through terror, threats and violent actions, violating the procedures defined by the law,” Etchmiadzin said in a statement on Friday.

“We condemn the incident and express hope that the Israeli authorities will respond legally to the criminal actions manifested against the Patriarchate and the Armenian community [of Jerusalem], the guilty will be held accountable, and the recurrence of similar incidents will be ruled out,” the statement added.

Catholicos Aram I said that the Cilician Catholicosate is following the incidents and condemned the attack.

“As always, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, expresses its complete solidarity with the Armenian Patriarchate and the Armenian community and calls on our brethren to defend the rights and security of the Patriarchate,” a statement by Aram I said on Friday.