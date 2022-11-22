Artsakh authorities reported more Azerbaijani attacks on farmers whose work during the height of planting season is being impeded due to ongoing shootings targeting the civilians.

The attacks on Tuesday targeted farmed in the Sarushen village in the Artsakh’s Askeran region, as well as the Matchkalashen village in the Martuni region.

Artsakh’s Interior Ministry said that at 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday the head of the Sarushen village filed a police report regarding sporadic shots being fired at farmer on the field from Azerbaijani combat positions.

This latest provocation came a day after similar shootings were reported at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, the ministry said.

During this incident a farmer in the Matchkalashen village in Artsakh’s Martuni region came under fire, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

There were no casualties during the latest attacks, but similar attacks in the past few weeks have injured farmers working in their fields.

Both incidents were reported to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Artsakh Defense Army also denied on Tuesday another claim by Azerbaijan’s defense ministry, which alleged that Armenian forces had fired on Azerbaijani forces.

On the Armenia front, Azerbaijani forces opened fire from various caliber arms at Armenian positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 10:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.