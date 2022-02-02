Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday and held more talks about the opening of the transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a government press statement said.

Overchuk, who arrived in Armenia with the head of the Russian Railways (RZD) Oleg Belozyorov, met with his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan and discussed the opening of rail links in Armenia’s southern Syunik Province.

The importance of the South Caucasus Railway Company, which operated by RZD, was emphasized. The sides reportedly agreed that opening of rail transport lines would greatly improve Armenia’s economy. Discussion were also held around further developing cooperation with SCR—Armenia’s railway company—which is managed by RZD as a result of 30-year agreement signed between the two.

Overchuk and Grigoryan, along with their Azerbaijani counterpart, are part of a working group tasked to find solutions on opening the transit link, as envisioned by the November 9, 2020 agreement. Their task force was established after meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11, 2021. They met in December, following which the Armenian government set up another working group to probe the relaunch of the rail lines that will run through Nakhichevan into Azerbaijan via Syunik.

In December Grigoryan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in December that its planned construction will likely cost $200 million and take about three years. Russian officials have not said publicly whether RZD is ready to invest or participate otherwise in the project.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in early January that Moscow is aiming for a quick “completion of the elaboration of the parameters of joint infrastructure initiatives” agreed with Yerevan and Baku.