Confirms Use of Drones by Azerbaijani Forces Against Artsakh Population

After Azerbaijani forces advanced their positions in Artsakh’s Askeran region, the Russian Defense Ministry of Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating the November 9, 2020 agreement, as a result of which Russian peacekeeping forces were stationed in Artsakh.

In the statement Russia’s Defense Ministry said that on March 24 and 25 Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the terms of the November 9, 2020 Statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, entered the area of controlled by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and installed an observation post.

“Four strikes were carried out on the armed formations of Nagorno Karabakh with Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in the section of Parukh village,” the Russian military added.

Moscow also said that the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their initial positions.

“The Azerbaijani side was urged to pull back its troops,” the Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

“We are extremely concerned over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “The facts of ceasefire violations and the armed invasion into the area under the jurisdiction of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which were noted in the March 26 information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense, contradict the terms of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

The Russian foreign ministry added that the Russian peacekeepers are taking measured to de-escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Russia urged the sides to display restraint and ensure the implementation of the trilateral agreements.

After an almost month-long campaign of unimpeded shelling of the Khramort village and surrounding areas in Artsakh’s Askeran region, Azerbaijani forces stepped up their aggression and advanced their positions into the Parukh village, with their sights on the strategically important Karaglukh heights.

On Saturday, the Azerbaijani advances continued around Karaglukh, with Artsakh forces fighting to repel the attacks.

According to Artsakh officials, three Artsakh soldiers were killed on Friday, with 15 others reported to be injured.