Russia on Wednesday accused the European Union of interfering in the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process, while the United States said it will continue to remain engaged with Yerevan and Baku, including at a senior level.

“Sadly, we are witnessing the E.U.’s regular attempts to, at all cost, interfere in the efforts to settle normalize between Armenia and Azerbaijan by warding off our country’s mediation efforts,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday at a briefing, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the E.U.-led civilian mission that was announced on Tuesday.

“The only key to reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan, a stable peace in the region and the creation of long-term stability is complete execution of the tripartite announcements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At another briefing in Washington on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the U.S. intends to continue its engagement with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“So we will continue to remain engaged on this issue. I can’t promise a particular outcome, but I can promise that it will remain a priority for us,” Price said.

He recalled that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently hosted a trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in New York, adding that “it was the first time the ministers had come together in person since the most recent uptick in violence”.

Price also said that the US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker is in daily contact with individuals and stakeholders in both countries.