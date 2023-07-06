The Russian foreign ministry called for an end to the Artsakh blockade on Thursday, the third time in so many weeks that official Moscow has called for the unimpeded movement on the Lachin Corridor. Also on Thursday, the Artsakh foreign ministry questioned the lack of response on the part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to Azerbaijan’s ongoing military threats.

“According to the existing information, the humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating. Regrettably we have to note that due to the suspension of supplies the population of Karabakh could be left without food, other essential products and reserves of medication,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday, adding that the situation created in the region “contradicts the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“We call on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin Corridor and ensure unimpeded passage of persons, vehicles and goods for civilian purposes,” Zakharova said and also urged Yerevan and Baku “to resolve all issues exclusively through political-diplomatic means.”

Meanwhile the Artsakh foreign ministry said Stepanakert considers it unacceptable that the international community, and especially Russia, whose peacekeeping troops are stationed in Artsakh and under whose security guarantees tens of thousands of Artsakh citizens returned to their homeland after the 2020 war, are not properly responding or paying attention to Azerbaijan’s threats against Artsakh.

“We believe that only a proper and unequivocal political assessment of Azerbaijan’s actions, as well as specific and effective measures by the international community aimed at putting an end to these internationally wrongful acts, can create conditions for ensuring the rights and security of the people of Artsakh and establishing lasting peace and stability in the region,” said the Artsakh foreign ministry statement.

The Artsakh foreign ministry also pointed out that the Russian peacekeeping forces have only registered ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces. Yet despite this, Baku continues to blame the Artsakh Defense Army, in order to justify its attacks not only on Artsakh’s military but also civilian targets.

Zakharova said that Moscow continues to maintain contact on the diplomatic front.

“These contacts continue on the political level, as well as in terms of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. And of course, a lot depends on the parties themselves, their political will and readiness to meet each other halfway. We are making all necessary efforts from our side,” The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said.