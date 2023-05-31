Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Overchuk on Wednesday confirmed that he will meet with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss the opening of transport routes between the two countries.

He told reporters that on Wednesday that three deputy prime ministers, who are tasked with mapping out the transport route opening process, will meet in the near future.

“Today, we came very close to talking about restoring the railway transport between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. At the same time, Armenia also will get the opportunity to unblock and move through Nakhichevan, through Azerbaijan to Russia, to other EAEU countries,” Overchuk told reporters, according to the Tass news agency.

“Indeed, the decisions that we are preparing within the framework of the tripartite working group are undoubtedly of great importance for the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus region and unblocking of Armenia,” Overchuk added.

He said that the issues that will be considered at the upcoming meeting “really concern technical details related to the modalities of crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia․”

“We are talking about passport and customs control, and all other types of control that exist at international borders,” he added.