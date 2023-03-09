Russia on Thursday deplored what it called “hostile rhetoric’ on Nagorno-Karabakh, presumably commenting on Azerbaijan’s threats this week of more military attacks on Artsakh.

On Tuesday, two days after Azerbaijani forces ambushed an Artsakh police vehicle and killed three officers, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry threatened to take “resolute action” in Karabakh and denounced the Russian peacekeeping contingent there for asserting that Azerbaijani forces were the first to open fire during Sunday’s deadly incident.

“Any hostile rhetoric from any side is counterproductive. It does not help advance the peace agenda,” said Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

“We call on Baku and Yerevan to strictly observe all provisions of the trilateral agreements at the highest level, including on the security in Nagorno-Karabakh and the operation of the Lachin Corridor,” Zakharova added.

The spokesperson called on official Yerevan to actively pursue mutually acceptable solution that will contribute to the easing of current tensions.

“The search for ways to resolve the situation around the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh in general continues,” Zakharova said, without providing further details.

Zakharova explained that there is communication with Armenia and Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry and with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping force.