Russia announced that it is closely coordinating the preparations for a potential “peace treaty” between Armenia and Azerbaijan and said it would continue to provide the necessary support in that effort.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that a lot of ground has been covered by the commission working on the delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This commission is co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“According to the decision of the leaders of the countries on November 26, 2021, the commission for the delimitation and further demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has started its work with the advisory support of Russia. The work of this mechanism is of utmost importance for stabilizing the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Zakharova said.

The spokesperson also reflected on second anniversary of the November 9, 2020 agreement, which ended the military actions in the 44-Day Artsakh war.

“Today, November 9, marks the 2nd anniversary of the declaration on a complete ceasefire and cessation of all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone signed by the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. This step made it possible to put an end to the bloodshed and start the process of establishing a peaceful life in the region,” said Zakharova.

She also referred to the activities of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.

“The Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in line with the November 9, 2020 declaration, effectively carry out the tasks put before them, has made a significant contribution to the stabilization of the situation and ensuring security in the region. This is appreciated also by our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends. The trilateral statements of the leaders of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2022, and October 31, 2022, put the basis for the start of the process of comprehensive settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the spokesperson noted.