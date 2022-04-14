Russia is determined to support the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“As we have mentioned earlier, the ‘Basic Principles for the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia’ proposed by Baku, and Yerevan’s response to them should serve as the basis for the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty,” Zakharova said.

According to her, the issue has been discussed during recent telephone conversations between the Russian President and the Prime Minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan, as well as in the conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister and the Armenian Foreign Minister in Moscow last week.

“Russia is determined in supporting the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku,” Zakharova said.

The spokesperson also took the opportunity to address the status of the OSCE Minks Group co-chairmanship, saying that Washington and Paris “canceled” all contact with Moscow on February 24 when they imposed sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine conflict.

“Meanwhile, the actual situation in the South Caucasus should not allow a pause in negotiations. Further consistent steps are needed to restore long-term peace and stability in the region, as the United States and France have ceased cooperation as Co-chairs,” Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev will continue his work in his new position as the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on the issues of promoting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to Zakharova, his focus will be on the preparation of the peace treaty.

Zakharova said that Russia remains open for constructive cooperation with interested players.