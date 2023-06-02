Another statement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seems to have caught the Kremlin off guard.

During an interview published on Thursday with the Prague-based CNN Prima News, Pashinyan said that Armenia was not “Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine.”

During the interview, which took place when Pashinyan was in Prague in May, he was asked about Armenia’s position regarding the Ukraine war, given Yerevan’s close alliance with Moscow.

“We are not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine. And our feeling from that war, from that conflict, is anxiety because it directly affects all our relationships,” Pashinyan said.

“In the West they notice that we are Russia’s ally – they really notice it. In Russia they see that we are not their ally in the Ukraine war, and it turns out that we are not anyone’s ally in this situation, which means that we are vulnerable,” added Pashinyan.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow is taking Armenia’s position regarding Ukraine into consideration.

“We are taking note of it,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Tass as saying when asked to comment on Pashinyan’ s statement, adding that “it was an important statement.”

“We know that there are certain nuances in Armenia’s approaches regarding the conflict around Ukraine, we are taking this into consideration,” Peskov said, adding that Russia will continue to develop its allied relations with Armenia.