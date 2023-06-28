Russia on Wednesday called for the complete “unblocking” of the Lachin Corridor, as it expressed concern over the escalation military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow is concerned about “frequent armed incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh and violations of the ceasefire regime.”

“We believe that prompt steps to unblock the Lachin Corridor and create conditions for the normal life of the civilian population will contribute to the de-escalation of the situation,” Zakharova said.

“We call on the parties to exercise restraint and settle all disputes in a peaceful, political-diplomatic way, in cooperation with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops,” she added.

Her statements followed a brazen attack by Azerbaijani forces who opened fire at Artsakh army positions on Wednesday, killing four soldiers.

Zakharova also said that no one can question Russia’s role in ending the bloodshed in Karabakh.

“Russia’s role is determined within corresponding written documents, under which the signatures of both Armenia and Azerbaijan are placed. This role cannot be questioned in any way because the conflicting parties have confirmed it. And an appropriate consensus was reached on that issue,” Zakharova added.

She emphasized that Moscow continues to remain engaged and is taking every step to advance the provision of the said documents, including the opening of regional transport routes.

“We are making every effort to implement a planned large-scale ‘road map.’ It is connected both with the documents signed at the level of the heads of state, and with the relevant commissions that work under the auspices of the representatives of the governments of our countries,” added Zakharova.