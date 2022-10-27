The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Russia has officially called on Armenia to explain its reasoning for banning two Russian citizens from entering Armenia.

Earlier this week, officials in Yerevan confirmed that Armenia had banned pro-Armenian Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin from entering Armenia. A day later, Margarita Simonyan, the editor -in-chief of Russia’s state-run Russia Today media outlet also announced that she was banned from entering Armenia.

Blaming pressure from the West, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Moscow was “perplexed” at the decision.

“We immediately applied to the Armenian side through diplomatic channels for official confirmation and explanation. We proceed from the premise that this kind of information, if confirmed, is difficult to qualify as a step consistent with the friendly and allied nature of our relations,” Zakharova said.

“We were perplexed by such statements or reports. Let me remind you that we are talking about the deputy of the Russian State Duma and the editor-in-chief of the Russian media.When we receive an official response from Yerevan, then we will decide our further actions and reactions,” Zakharova said, adding that both Zatulin and Simonyan advocate an all-around strengthening of Armenian-Russian allied ties.

“I don’t think there should be any doubt here. I have not heard any statements of a different nature from them. I would not like to see any artificial reasons in the current situation when the West intentionally tries to rock the situation in South Caucasus and to drive a wedge into between between Moscow and Yerevan,” Zakharova said.