Russia’s defense ministry on Friday warned Azerbaijan to not question the activities of the Russian Peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku criticized the contingent’s leadership for not using the proper Azerbaijani names of settlements in Artsakh.

The Russian defense on Thursday blamed Azerbaijan for violating the ceasefire near the Maghavuz village in Artsakh’s Martakert region, saying that contingent’s command staff was investigating the details of the incident “in cooperation with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.”

Apparently, Baku was angered that the Russian peacekeepers used the proper names of the regions identified in the incident, prompting Azerbaijan’s defense ministry to issue a statement urging Moscow to use the names that Azerbaijan has given to the areas after the 2020 war.

The Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno:Karabakh use the names of locations defined by the topographical maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia when performing training and combat tasks, Russia’s defense ministry said in response to Baku.

“Baku’s criticism regarding the name of the Maghavuz settlement is surprising, because previously and many times in the bulletins of the Russian Ministry of Defense, other non:Azerbaijani place names were used in the context of ensuring the escort of motorcades of Azerbaijani citizens through the territory of Nagorno:Karabakh. However, it never led to any demands in the information space. Moreover, when coordinating the route of the movement of the convoys and organizing cooperation with the Russian peacekeepers, the Azerbaijani side also uses those place names,” said a statement by Russia’s defense ministry.

It is noted that information about violations of the ceasefire regime published in the bulletins of Russia’s defense ministry are recorded at the observation posts of the peacekeepers, using objective control techniques, which allows observation at any time of the day.

“It would good if Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense did not question the activities of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno:Karabakh on such minor occasions and in close cooperation with it, including on the spot, where efforts to maintain peace in the region are ongoing,” the Russian statement stated.