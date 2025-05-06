Russia on Tuesday warned of NATO’s growing influence in the South Caucasus, accusing the Western security body of destabilizing the region.

“NATO continues its course of drawing the South Caucasus republics into its sphere of influence,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing in response to an inquiry about the NATO command and staff exercises that began on April 28 in Georgia, with the participation of 17 countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.

She referred to NATO’s event as an expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“There should be no illusions that any activity of the North Atlantic Alliance in the South Caucasus is aimed at strengthening security — it is instead directed at creating a zone of instability and military tension in the region,” Zakharova said.

“The bloc’s main goal is to use the potential and resources of regional countries for the interests of the collective West. We hope that the mentioned republics will adopt a critical view towards participating in such events,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Tuesday confirmed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend Victory Day celebrations, scheduled to be held in Moscow on Friday.

This year will mark the 80th anniversary of Russian victory in World War II, also known as the Great Patriotic War, which saw Soviet troops ward off Nazi insurgents.

“We have invited many foreign guests. And we expect that the leaders of the 29 countries we invited will be present at the victory parade,” said Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov.

The Kremlin representative said leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Vietnam, Guinea-Bissau, Egypt, Zimbabwe, China, Congo, Cuba, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, and South Ossetia have been invited to the military parade.

During a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia last month, Pashinyan accepted his invitation. However, Alen Simonyan, Armenia’s parliament speaker and a close ally of the prime minister, cast doubt on Monday on whether Pashinyan will attend the ceremony.