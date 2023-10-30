Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School’s senior class in Armenia

BY SHANT ISPENDJIAN

I was looking forward to my senior class trip to Armenia for years. Even though I had visited Armenia many years before, I knew this would be a unique, unrivaled experience. This pilgrimage would be an opportunity to build special memories with friends and classmates.

Our trip, however, was not special. It was memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

Before departing for Armenia, my classmates and I were well informed of the dire situation in Artsakh and understood that this would not be like other trips; we would not party or dance while our brothers and sisters suffered under siege and dire need of food and medical supplies. However, we still longed to experience all the monasteries, statutes, and sites like Sardarabad, Khor Virap, and Etchmiadzin we had learned about in our history classes.

What we did not anticipate, though, was that we would witness another dark chapter of our people’s history. We collectively relived the early days of the 20th century: we once again lost our ancestral lands, as our brothers and sisters were subjected to deportation. This was not a black and white picture in the history books from Der Zor, but a caravan of cars desperately driving to Armenia and photos of innocent Armenians killed at the hands of the barbaric, murderous Azeris appearing on our social media feeds.

Tears, desperation, helplessness immediately replaced the sense of pride and joy and, sadly, the worst of all, a sense of defeat. As time passed (and as is common with victims), new feelings of hatred, resentment, and disillusionment began to take over. It was one thing to try and explain the world’s inaction during the first genocide of the 20th century because those tragic events took place under the cover of a world war and without the benefits of today’s technology, which allows communication to be shared worldwide in seconds, but how is it that this is happening today with the world watching in real-time and tolerating the actions of a madman? Everything I was taught about the United Nations, organizations like the Human Rights Watch, and the supposed decency of humanity were nothing more than lies. In short, I lost my faith in humanity.

Today, however, after a couple of weeks of reflection, I feel that my generation has a new burden and does not have the luxury of feeling helpless and defeated. Irrespective of what has happened so far, no one can convince me that day, Armenian children will not be running and dancing in the streets of Artsakh; I refuse to believe that my feet will not once again touch that sacred land or that whether it is in one, two or three generations, Artsakh will once again belong to its rightful sons.

This can only happen, however, if we all, and especially my generation, live up to our obligation and continue to fight every day, even harder and more determined than we have ever done before, for the Armenians of Artsakh to return to their ancestral home, for the right of Artsakh to be free and independent and for the international community to do more than meaningless lip service and formally recognize that all of Artsakh belongs to the indigenous Armenians.

This will not be the first, and unfortunately most likely, not the last time we must fight to save our ancestral lands. It was not too long ago that genocide survivors, followed by their children and grandchildren, kept alive in the diaspora the dream of a free and independent Armenia. While others chose to accept the Soviet flag as the flag of Armenia, these displaced Armenians believed, and they dreamed, that one day the tri-color Armenian flag would fly in Yerevan. While many could not imagine that the evil superpower would ever relinquish an inch of Armenia from its grasp, my parents’ and grandparents’ generations believed otherwise and fought to make that a reality.

Today’s task is just as tricky, but we are not the children of refugees; we are not struggling to learn the language and culture of a new country, and we have access to superior education and financial resources.

I am tired of feeling useless, hopeless, and defeated. I am ready for the fight, and I challenge my fellow Armenian youth to accept the challenge and pledge that we will not accept this injustice and will never give up the fight to liberate Artsakh.

Shant Ispendjian is a senior at Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.