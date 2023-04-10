

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles’ Napulitanamente Magazine will present a new group art exhibition titled “Mediterranean Cocktail of Art.” The event is a celebration of the new, sixth edition of the magazine and will be open to the public to introduce novelties and to promote artists. The multi-art event will be held on May 4 from 4 to 8 p.m at 11405 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601.



In less than three years, leveraging their strengths and the generous support of some people and some European and U.S. brands, the magazine’s publishing project has aroused national and international interest, achieving good results and a high number of regular readers throughout the world, which allows them to survive and improve.



To celebrate this upgrade and to thank those who support the magazine, Napulitanamente Magazine has organized an event that will delight the eyes, ears of the attendants,



The event will open with a multi-art exhibition featuring Flavio Sanguinetti and Karine Armen on photography, Shahin Mastian on painting, Tigran Martikyan on sculpture, Daniele De Cario on music with special guest soprano Era Kayln.



There will be a presentation of the latest edition of Napulitanamente Magazine that will be baptized with NA57, a powerful, explosive and wholly Neapolitan drink, which from the capital of Campania launches a lively challenge to Champagne.



The event, produced by Low Pulse Project – North Hollywood, CA, is sponsored by: Mario Pagliarulo – Rome, IT.; Parvafolium – Los Angeles, CA.; PA Rehearsal Studios – Reseda, CA.; Officina Mirabilis – Naples, IT.; Gioia Luisa – Naples, IT.; Cenatiempo – Ischia, IT.



Artists, musicians, and food and beverage personalities will be invited to the event. Whether you are from Mediterranean area or not, “Mediterranean Cocktail of Art” is a good opportunity for all those who want to learn more about Neapolitan culture and about Napulitanamente Magazine’s editorial project, and it is a free occasion to make your own business known, through exposure and networking.

Napulitanamente Magazine features Neapolitan heritage which, for historical and geographical reasons, extends its interests to the entire Mediterranean area. It is an independent, English written, biannual publication, published by Low Pulse Project. The magazine’s aim is to spread the culture and the truth of Neapolitan history by eliminating any misunderstanding spread all over the world.



What makes Napulitanamente unique is the fact that the contents on the website are free for everyone. Furthermore, unlike other Italian publications in California, Napulitanamente features articles and interviews with celebrities and lesser-known but very talented personalities to give them greater exposure. They do all this for free, offering a detailed, yet unbiased, insight into the culture and keeping a very objective approach.

Karine Armen (Kurkjian) has been an elementary school teacher at Glendale Unified School District since 1991. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in photography and social work and a master’s degree in Education Administration. She is fluent in English, Armenian, Farsi, Spanish, and has knowledge of Italian. Her photographs, essays, and poems have been published in many newspapers. She has traveled extensively. Karine loves documentary photography. She has combined her social work and photography skills and has captured photos of unhoused people. She worked at a homeless shelter for many years. Her photos are thought-provoking.



Shahin Mastian, aka Shahik, has been an IT and software development professional and consultant with a master’s degree in Computer Engineering. He is fluent in English, Armenian, and Farsi. In addition to being a software development consultant, Shahin has been following some hobbies and interests such as collecting Italian songs, especially San Remo concerts, cooking, wine tasting, and riding his bike at the beach. Shahin has demonstrated extreme passion for the arts and creativity since his childhood. His painting has evolved during his journey as an artist, but at all periods of his life impressionism has been a leading influence. He was inspired by van Gogh, George Seurat, Paul Signac, Claude Monet, and any painter who could introduce patterns of colored dots. Vibrant streets, nightlife in cosmopolitan cities, rain and reflections, golf, dance, and athletics are unique subjects that attracts him. He has a way of capturing the image with an amazing symmetry of color, patterns, technique, and depth of feeling.

Tigran Martikyan is a multitalented artist. He is an award-winning pianist and composer whose music career spans over 33 years. Martikyan’s artistry has earned him numerous international praises by celebrities in the music and film industry such as legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea and T.V. host Kelly Ripa. Martikyan has performed throughout the United States and Europe including in New York City Carnegie Hall. Currently working on his new jazz album, “My Home Town Armenia”. In 2018 Martikyan became passionate about learning the history of sculpture and master sculptors. Recently Martikyan completed the sculpture trophy for the loving memory of James Gondjian, who was a core member of the Los Angeles Trex Fraternity and longtime board member of the Armenian Open Annual Golf Tournament. The sculptor was used as a fundraiser for the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund. Currently Martikyan is working on the sculpture busts of his father and jazz pianist Chick Corea.

Flavio Sanguinetti is a native of Lima – Peru, from an Italian family. He was born with art inside his veins and heart. He studied marketing at the San Ignacio de Loyola Institute and Professional Photography at IPAD (PERUVIAN INSTITUTE OF ART AND DESIGN). He is a professional singer, composer, plastic artist and actor. Flavio Sanguinetti’s sensitivity is sincere and pure, for that reason he specialized in Documentary Photography, since due to his sensitivity he manages to capture with his lens the deepest part of the soul. “The love and passion that he has for art make him a special and authentic being.”

Daniele De Cario aka DeCa was born in Naples, Italy where he developed a love of music at an early age, when he decided to take piano lessons. His interest moved soon from piano to bass guitar which he started studying independently. Since he started his professional career he recorded, toured, and performed with national and international artists. Among his collaborations there are artists such as Alejandro Fernandez, David Bisbal, Alejandra Guzman, Miriam Hernandez, Ivan cantante, Sami Beigi, Karmandan, Diego Torres, Christopher Uckermann, , Jose’ Nieves (RKM) & Kenny Vasquets (KEN-Y) Sofia Reyes, Samo, Reyli Barba,Ignacio Val,Fernanda Avedel, Natalia Jimenez, Fey, Rana Mansour, Sepideh, 25band,Siavash Sham, Karmandan, Niaz Nawab, Rana Farhan, Leila Forouhar, Evan Schoombie, Scott Alan, Albino Montisci, Michael W. Smith, Kelli Lidell,Eddy Napoli, and many others. A versatile musician and a lovely person DeCa is also a highly regarded musical director and music producer working on different music genres’ singles and albums for bands and solo artists in Los Angeles area.

Era Kayln (Anush Arakelyan) is a lirico-spinto soprano whose warm timbre, legato singing line and easy to have proven well-suited for the music of Verdi,, Puccini and the Romantic French repertoire. Her portrayals in these roles have already garnered much praise and attention. Ms. Kayln made her debut at the Komitas State Music Conservatory Theater in Yerevan Armenia singing Leilah in Bizet’s Les pêcheurs de perles. She was a finalist at the 2013 International Romansiade Voice Competition. In 2014 Ms. Kayln relocated to Los Angeles and sang in masterclasses with Marilyn Zschau and Vladimir Chernov and currently trains with vocal coach, Timothy León. Ms. Kayln’s recent credits include Violetta in La Traviata, Antonia from Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Musetta in La bohème to name a few. In 2019 she sang the title role of the opera Anush by Armenian composer Komitas, celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. Future engagements include CioCioSan in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly in 2023.

For more information, contact Ingrid Pagliarulo at (323) 504-2972, or via email at editorialstaff@napulitanamente.com or ingridpagliarulo@napulitanamente.com.