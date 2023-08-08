The Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools announced the appointment of Nareg Keshishian as the new principal of Armenian Mesrobian School.

Nareg Keshishian is a proud graduate of Armenian Mesrobian School, class of 1981, and his educational background includes a degree in History from University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and teaching credential from Teachers College Columbia University. Mr. Keshishian has received numerous awards including Revson Foundation/NY Times 50 most inspirational teachers in NY City and the Hoover Hero award.

With a rich background in education, which includes teaching, mentoring, and administration, Keshishian has designed and implemented an enrichment program for Kindergarten, 4th, 5th and 9th grades at The Renaissance School, Queens NY and has served as a teacher and mentoring program coordinator at Paul Robeson HS, Brooklyn NY. After his time in New York,

Keshishian has served as a teacher, student body advisor and chair of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) school culture group at Hoover HS in Glendale, CA and as a teacher, Director of APEX credit recovery program, and chapter advisor for Junior State of America and Armenian club at Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, CA.

“The Prelacy Armenian Schools and specifically Armenian Mesrobian School is a familiar environment for Nareg Keshishian. A graduate of Armenian Mesrobian School, Nareg Keshishian has the unique opportunity to circle back and return to his beloved Armenian Mesrobian School and serve the new generation of Armenian-American students,” said Sarkis Ourfalian the chair Board of Regents.

We have great confidence in Mr. Keshishian’s abilities and we are certain that he, along with the School Board and community, will be able to advance the educational growth of our students at Armenian Mesrobian School. His extensive background and experience in the educational field and knowledge about Armenian Mesrobian School and the greater Montebello community, makes him a unique candidate for the position. We strongly believe that with the support of the faculty and staff, the local School Board, and local and school committees Nareg Keshishian is destined to succeed as principal of Armenian Mesrobian School,” added Ourfalian.

The Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools congratulated Nareg Keshishian and the Armenian Mesrobian School community and wished them continued success in their mission.