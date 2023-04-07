GLENDALE—Balboa Elementary School sixth grade teacher Narine Yapundjian has been selected as Glendale Unified School District’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Yapundjian will represent the District at this year’s Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition.
An alumna of Glendale Unified schools herself, Yapundjian has served the Glendale Unified community as an educator for more than a decade. In addition to being an exceptional teacher, she has demonstrated influence beyond the classroom as a mentor teacher and student advisor.
“Mrs. Yapundjian is known for her positive attitude and her tireless dedication to her students and our entire Balboa Elementary School community,” said Glendale Unified Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian. “Her deep love and commitment to her students truly shines.”
“Mrs. Yapundjian creates a student-centered classroom environment where every child actively engages in learning,” said Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian. “Every day, she goes above and beyond to foster a culture of care and find meaningful ways to connect with every child in her classroom.”
“Mrs. Yapundjian has proven herself to be an incredible teacher with a clear vision and mission for educating all children and for making a positive difference in the lives of our kids,” said Balboa Elementary Principal Dr. Sona Arakelian. “She deserves all of the praise and recognition for her dedicated service to our school and our entire Glendale Unified community.”
Each year, Glendale Unified selects an outstanding educator to advance to the Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition. Nominees are submitted by administrators and educators from across the district. Selections typically alternate between teachers at the elementary and secondary levels. Glendale Unified is proud to celebrate all of their 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists.
Glendale Unified Teacher of the Year Finalists:
- Matthieu Hamo, Glenoaks Elementary School. Hamo has served Glendale Unified for 22 years as a teacher and teacher specialist. He is an exemplary educator who has dedicated himself to the academic success and social emotional wellbeing of every child. Hamo is a believer in professional development. He constantly strives to grow as a teacher and serve as a mentor for his fellow educators.
- Rebecca Lopez, Columbus Elementary School. Lopez has been teaching at Columbus Elementary for 26 years. She is an exceptional educator known for creating an environment of love and care mixed with respect and firm expectations. Lopez emphasizes independence and resilience by setting goals with her students and working with them to regularly address their progress.
- Celeste Maeshiro, Lincoln Elementary School. Maeshiro has dedicated more than 20 years to the Glendale Unified community serving the communit’s highest need students as a special education teacher at Lincoln and Valley View Elementary Schools. She empowers the district’s most vulnerable students with the skills they need to succeed in a safe learning environment where they are challenged to take risks and make mistakes. Maeshiro is highly regarded by students, staff, and families alike.
- Kelly Schroeder, Mountain Avenue Elementary School. This is Schroeder’s 30th year teaching at Mountain Avenue Elementary, the same school that she and her children attended. In addition to teaching at all upper grade levels, she has served as the assistant to the principal for over 15 years and has been the Mountain Avenue PBIS coach since the school adopted the program in 2016. Schroeder utilizes essential teaching strategies to make learning fun and engaging for every child. Students are always enthusiastic as they enter her classroom.