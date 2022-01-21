Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rex Kalamian will be the new head coach of the Armenian National Basketball Team, the Basketball Federation of Armenia reported.

Kalamian will lead the team in the European Championship scheduled to take from June 28 to July 3 in Malta.

“Detroit Pistons assistant Rex Kalamian has agreed to become the new head coach of the Armenian national team, Kalamian tells ESPN. His grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide as a teenager to come to the United States, and both his parents are Bronx-born Armenian-Americans,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Earlier in January, sources familiar with the matter told Armenpress that Kalamian could become the new head coach of the Armenian basketball team.

Kalamian serves as assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons of the NBA.

He previously had coaching responsibilities with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors.