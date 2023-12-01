BY ADROUSHAN ANDY ARMENIAN

Members of the Nevada Consular Corps on November 29 visited the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. After touring the newly-built facility, the group met with Dr. Marc Kahn, Dean of the School of Medicine.

The 135,000 square foot Kirk Kerkorian building, completed a year ago, is one of the most technologically advanced medical educational facilities in the United States, costing $120 million.

Currently, the school accepts 66 medical students each year with the objective to increase to 99 students by 2028.

Additionally, UNLV Medical School provides residency and fellowship programs in 11 different specialties.

1 of 4 - + 1. A scene from the Nevada Consular Corps visit to UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine 2. Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine sign at UNLV – Las Vegas, Nevada 3. Kirk Kerkorian 100th Anniversary Stamp issued by Hay Post 4. Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine Building at UNLV – Las Vegas, Nevada

During an hour-long discussion with Dr. Kahn, he emphasized the school’s mission to serve the local community by educating and training medical specialists who, after graduation, will stay in Las Vegas and serve the medical needs in the Greater Las Vegas community.

Dr. Kahn indicated that, at this point, the UNLV Medical School does not have international students. However, they are open to International Faculty Exchange in both clinical and research programs.

The meeting concluded with a presentation made by former Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas, Andy Armenian, on behalf of the Nevada Consular Corps, where he presented a plaque containing a Kirk Kerkorian 100th Anniversary Commemorative stamp issued by the Republic of Armenia Postal Service in 2017.

Andy Armenian presenting Kirk Kerkorian commemorative stamp to Dr. Marc Kahn, Dean of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV

The plaque was dedicated to Kirk Kerkorian, an American-Armenian businessman and philanthropist, who has contributed greatly to the shaping of Las Vegas, and is considered to be the “Father of the Las Vegas Mega Resorts.”

Meeting participants included Honorary Consuls of Japan, Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Norway, and the Philippines, as well as Marianna Sarmiento, Chief of Staff at Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.

Adroushan Andy Armenian is the former Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.