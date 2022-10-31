The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia issued a statement after meeting in Sochi whereby the need for respect of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty was emphasized and the use of force was ruled out.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, discussed the three agreement they had previous signed in November, 2020 and the January and November of 2021.

After the meeting they issued an announcement, in which Artsakh or the Karabakh conflict are not mentioned.

We reaffirmed our commitment to strictly observe all the above-mentioned agreements based on the interests of the comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable economic development in the South Caucasus. We agreed to make additional efforts toward the urgent solution of the remaining issues, including those of humanitarian nature.

Noting the key contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in ensuring security in the area of its deployment, we emphasized the importance of its efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region.

We agreed to refrain from the use of force or the threat of its use, to discuss and resolve all problematic issues solely on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

We emphasized the importance of active preparations for the signing of a peace treaty between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan with the aim of achieving sustainable and long-term peace in the region. Based on the available working options, an agreement was reached to continue the search for mutually acceptable solutions. The Russian Federation will provide every possible assistance to it.

We emphasized the importance of creating a positive atmosphere between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan for the continuation of the dialogue between the representatives of societies, expert communities and religious leaders with the assistance of Russia, as well as for the start of trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts aimed at strengthening the trust between the peoples of the two countries.

The leaders of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan praised the readiness of the Russian Federation to continue contributing in every possible way to the normalization of relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, to ensuring stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.