TAMPA, Fla.—The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA announced the establishment of the ARS “Sevan” Chapter in Tampa, Florida. This momentous occasion marks the 35th chapter under the leadership of the ARS of Eastern USA, which spans across 14 states and the nation’s capital, Washington.

New ARS “Sevan” Chapter member Diana Vartazarian receives her pin from long-time ARS member Angele Manoogian

“The ARS ‘Sevan’ Chapter is poised to make a lasting impact through their initiatives, joining hands with their fellow chapters and the ARS network to support and uplift the Armenian people in their time of need,” expressed chairperson of the ARS Regional Executive Board Caroline Chamavonian. “With our united efforts, the ARS continues to write a remarkable chapter in its longstanding history of humanitarian service.”

A special oath ceremony administered by ARS of Eastern USA regional board member Mary Andonian was held on Saturday, June 3, where new members Carolin Avedissian, Lena Kotchounian, Lucine Melikian, Lizette Nalbandian, Sarah Vartazarian and Diana Vartazarian officially joined the ranks. Also in attendance was long-time member of the region Angele Manoogian who conveyed her congratulatory remarks and provided a brief history of the ARS mission since its establishment.

The ARS “Sevan” Chapter becomes the second chapter in the state of Florida, standing alongside the established ARS “Sosseh” Chapter near Boca Raton, Florida. This momentous addition strengthens the ARS presence in the Sunshine State, amplifying the organization’s capacity to address the needs of the Armenian community.

The ARS of Eastern USA extends its heartfelt congratulations to the founding members of the “Sevan” Chapter and expresses gratitude to the Tampa community for their continued support and enthusiasm. With the new chapter’s establishment, the ARS reinforces its commitment to advancing humanitarian endeavors and fostering unity and solidarity among Armenians in Tampa and beyond.