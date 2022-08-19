The “Friendship Bridge” was inaugurated on the Armenia-Georgia border on Aug. 19

A new bridge on the border of Armenia and Georgia, aimed at easing travel and cargo transit between the two countries, was inaugurated on Friday.

The prime ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili attended the ceremony for what is being called the “Friendship Bridge.”

The bridge, which was partly funded by the European Union, connects Armenia’s Bagratashen region with Georgia’s Sadakhlo. The project modernized the old infrastructure that has been blocking traffic at the border between the two countries.

In his remarks, Pashinyan praised the “historic” allied relations with Georgia and pointed to an uptick in trade between the two countries.

“Nevertheless the Armenian-Georgian trade-economic relations have greater potential. There are serious opportunities for deepening cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information and communication, transport, energy, tourism and other sectors. It is obvious that connection routes have key significance for developing trade relations, which enable us to integrate into the world economy and ensure vital connection on the national, regional and international levels,” said Pashinyan.

“The priority of the transport sector in our bilateral cooperation and partnership in several international transport organizations enable us to take realistic steps not only in the Persian Gulf-Black Sea International Transport Corridor but also other initiatives ensuring nodal connection in the transport sector,” added Pashinyan.

The two prime ministers later held a meeting to discuss further cooperation on economic and regional issues.