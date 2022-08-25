A new temporary road to facilitate traffic between Armenia and Artsakh, within the existing Berdzor (Lachin) corridor, will begin operating the first week of September, Artsakh’s Minister of Territorial Administration Hayk Khanumyan told Armenpress on Thursday.

“Until then, the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will continue to function. The alternate route will operate in the new corridor slightly south of the current road. The traffic on the new road will start after all the border posts of the Russian peacekeeping troops become operational,” explained Khanumyan.

“During that time, a temporary section of the 4.5 kilometers will be ready, a part of which has already been asphalted and will be completely finished in the next few days. It is assumed that in the first week of September, the traffic will be organized on the new road,” added the minister.

According to him, the temporary section of the new route bypasses Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus, then joins the Aghavno-Tegh road, about three kilometers from away from the Aghavno village.

These traffic and road modifications are being done since the Armenian and Artsakh authorities, as well as the Russian peacekeeping contingent gave in to Azerbaijani demands to divert the traffic in the area ahead of schedule after Azerbaijani forces launched an attack on Berdzor earlier this month, killing two Artsakh soldiers.

Khanumyan added that the process of relocating all infrastructures to the new corridor has also begun.

“The communication issue has already been resolved. It will take time to move electricity lines, and in terms of gas supply, as I have already mentioned, other solutions should be sought,” explained Khanumyan.

Meanwhile, Artsakh’s Interior Ministry on Thursday said that the section of Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia is open for both directions, the security of which is ensured by Russian peacekeepers.

Russian peacekeepers said that they will ensure the unobstructed and safe travel of people entering Artsakh and leaving Armenia, according to the ministry.