The TUMO Armenia campaign hit an exciting milestone on Sunday, June 5th. Two new TUMO boxes opened in the cities of Martuni and Askeran in Artsakh. In addition to the existing Martakert box and Stepanakert center, this newly-formed network is a solid foundation for TUMO’s educational expansion in Artsakh and beyond.

Now, thousands of teens in Artsakh will be able to access self-learning in tech and design without commuting to the TUMO center in Stepanakert.

“In September 2021, we announced our plans to build a network of boxes and hubs in all corners of the country,” said TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian. “As of today, we have eight boxes in smaller communities and three new hubs under construction. We are especially excited to share that we’ve reached our initial goal in Artsakh through these three boxes and the existing center in Stepanakert. We’ve also discussed plans to open another box in Karmir Shuka.”

Scenes from the opening of the new TUMO Boxes in Askeran and Martuni, Artsakh

Since the launch of TUMO Stepanakert in 2015 with the support of AGBU, the center has welcomed approximately 4,000 students and held over 300 workshops, 100 learning labs, and countless special projects. Before this expansion, students from cities across Artsakh would commute to the TUMO center in Stepanakert to access the program. Now, students from TUMO boxes in Martakert, Martuni, Askeran, and nearby communities will participate in the self-learning portion of the program at the boxes and travel to TUMO Stepanakert with a specially organized transportation system when they join workshops and learning labs.

“The key to the future of Artsakh is its young and educated youth,” said Artak Beglaryan, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh. “We’re thankful to our partners for sharing this journey with a great sense of responsibility. Providing the TUMO education program in the regions of Artsakh is crucial so teens can receive a modern education in their own communities without having to relocate.”

A student sits at the entrance of a new TUMO Box in Artsakh

It was extra inspiring to have a TUMO Stepanakert alumnus like Alexander Shahramanyan give TUMO’s newly registered students a heads-up on all things TUMO during the launch of Askeran’s box. Alexander is originally from Martuni and was one of the first students to register at the TUMO center in Stepanakert. He’s now studying Data Science at the University of Utah. “It’s amazing to see that these TUMO boxes have reached the regions of Artsakh. TUMO’s education provides the skills needed to advance in the current job market. I’m happy for my friends in Martuni and Askeran, and I advise them to really dig deep into each learning area,” he emphasized.

Alexander’s success story is one of many from over the years. With your help, the TUMO Armenia campaign will grant teens nationwide the opportunity to reach a cutting-edge education in tech and design and help them reach new heights. Individuals interested in donating may do so online.

The TUMO Armenia campaign is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Yemenidjian family, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Elie and Elzbieta Akilian, and many other donors.