Jacqueline Sarkissian

There is a new Armenian news reporter making her presence on local television. Jacqueline Sarkissian, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is back at KTLA — the same station where her career in broadcast journalism started 10 years ago.

Born in Diamond Bar, Sarkissian went to Rosary High School in Fullerton and graduated with honors from USC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

Sarkissian first started at KTLA as an intern before accepting a position on the assignment desk. In 2015, she made the move to small town Tyler, Texas to report and anchor for the city’s CBS affiliate. She was a “one-man-band” journalist where she shot, edited, and wrote her own stories in addition to being in front of the camera. From there she moved to Austin, Texas and later moved back to Southern California, in March of 2020, to work as a reporter and anchor for FOX 5 San Diego.

Ever since she left KTLA, Sarkissian dreamt of coming back home and telling stories that impact the community she grew up in. She is ecstatic that her dream has now become a reality and she is especially proud to serve as a voice for the Armenian community.

Sarkissian’s heritage has always been extremely important to her, and she couldn’t be happier to be back in LA — home to so many Armenians. Sarkissian would love to connect with her fellow Armenians, who can contact her via email at Jacqueline.Sarkissian@KTLA.com or on Instagram and Twitter. Sarkissian and her husband, along with their 6-month-old baby, live in Orange County.