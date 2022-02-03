Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia are scheduled to meet for a second time on February 24 in Vienna, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Vahan Hunanyan, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The special envoys Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan met in Moscow on January 14 to kick start talks on normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. Following the Moscow meeting, the Turkish and Armenian foreign ministries issued identical announcements claiming that they had agreed to continue talks “without preconditions.”

Rubinyan said that Armenia wants to open the border with Turkey and establish diplomatic relations.

Ankara has echoed similar sentiments, but its leaders have hinted at preconditions for establishing ties with Yerevan, one of them being Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which includes Artsakh. Turkish officials have also pressed Yerevan to accept Baku’s proposal of establishing a land corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Armenia, known as the “Zangezur Corridor.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last week again hailed the process, saying that his government, which is advancing a policy of peace in the region, will make the process successful, saying what his predecessor was not able to achieve his administration will, referring to the failed 2009 Turkey-Armenia Protocol process.

President Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan again discussed the Armenia-Turkey normalization of process with the Turkish president’s chief advisor Ibrahim Kalin on Wednesday, NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan and Kalin“discussed regional issues, including efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations,” the statement said.