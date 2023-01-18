Lavrov Sounds Upbeat about Lachin Blockade Opening

A meeting between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan took place on Sunday through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command, Artsakh’s president Arayik Harutyunyan said Wednesday during a national security council meeting.

“No progress has been made regarding the reopening the only highway connecting Artsakh with the outside world. Instead, new serious problems were created as a result of the gas supply disruption on January 17,” Harutyunyan told his security team, referring to the abrupt cut-off of gas supplies to Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, however, sounded upbeat about the opening of the Lachin Corridor and during a press conference Wednesday he confirmed the meeting between Artsakh and Azerbaijani representatives.

“Yesterday, or the day before, a meeting of the representatives of Azerbaijan with the representatives of Karabakh took place, with the participation of the commander of the Russian [peacekeeping] contingent. I believe that the matter will be settled soon,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday reported that Lavrov had urged his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov during a telephone conversation to end the Lachin Corridor blockade, which is in its 38th day.

“According to the arrangement of November 9, 2020, the Lachin corridor should be free for the passage of goods, people, and vehicles,” Lavrov said Wednesday, informing reporters about his talk with Bayramov.

“Of course, it is stipulated there [in the November 9 arrangement] that no military cargo should be transported through that corridor,” added Lavrov.

“The Azerbaijanis have provided information, and now our military is studying the information that the Armenian side transported landmines through that corridor, and then those landmines were used to landmine the areas near the Azerbaijani positions—violating the arrangement reached by the tripartite agreements,” explained Lavrov.

“There are a lot of mutual accusations. The Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh] is authorized—by the tripartite statement—to oversee the traffic through that corridor. The contingent has all the capacity to inspect all vehicles, to detect prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods,” added Lavrov.