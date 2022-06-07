Armenia’s Ministry of Economy will hold an event called “Science and Business Days” from June 13 to 17, Public Radio of Armenia reported.

The aim of the event is to identify opportunities for the development of cooperation between science and entrepreneurship in Armenia and commercialization of science, according to the news outlet.



Noteworthy individuals scheduled to speak at the event include world-famous Armenian scientists Ardem Patapoutian, Ruben Yenikolopov, Georgi Derlugyan, Garik Israelyan, David Baghdasaryan, Toni Safoyan, and others.

The Science and Business Days event is organized by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

“Contacts with such people will be a serious impetus for businessmen, scientists, and young professionals—both in terms of acquiring practical knowledge and ensuring cooperation in the future,” Kerobyan said.



The event will feature a scientific conference, meetings with the business community, exchange of experience, as well as speeches in educational-scientific institutions of Armenia with the participation of students, researchers, and staff.

A replica of the Nobel Prize will be presented to the History Museum of Armenia.

The 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.