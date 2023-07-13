Richard G. Hovannisian

Professor Richard G. Hovannisian, a paragon of enlightenment and learning from one century into another, passed away on July 10, 2023, at UCLA Hospital, on the same university campus where he taught for 60 years.

The community wake will take place on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.

The national funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.

Prof. Hovannisian is survived by:

Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian, children and grandson

Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian, children and granddaughter

Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children

Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children

Sister-in-law, Nazik Kotcholosian Messerlian and family

Brothers John, Ralph, and Vernon Hovannisian families (Fresno-Visalia)

In-laws, Takouhi Khatchikian family

Zabel Aranosian family

Seda Artounians family

Zohrab Kevorkian family

And all relatives, friends, colleagues, and students.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orran (Center for Underprivileged Children in Armenia), c/o 2217 Observatory Ave., Los Angeles CA 90027 or the Richard G. Hovannisian Scholarship Fund/Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, c/o 101 Groverton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90077.