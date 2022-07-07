American-Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan was awarded an honorary doctorate from Yerevan State University on Thursday during a special ceremony.

In his remarks, President of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan praised Afeyan, saying his life and work are “are vivid examples of patriotism, responsibility, skillfulness, great dedication to experience, love, honest aspirations and high human qualities,” Armenpress reported.

Afeyan, who is the co-founder of Moderna, gained more prominence recently for his company’s development of one of the leading vaccines used to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“Recently we have been witnessing major developments in the science sector, and the efforts of the government in this sense were quite huge last year, thanks to which the funding for science increased by 83 percent,” explained Hovhannisyan. “We believe such steps will positively impact effort to engage the youth in science.”

“Mr. Afeyan’s efforts aimed at engaging the youth in science are invaluable and welcome. We are ready for cooperation on different matters for the benefit of the Yerevan State University, the students and the teaching staff,” the Yerevan State University president said.

In accepting the honor, Afeyan said he was proud to have been awarded the honorary doctorate “of the most powerful university in Yerevan.”

Afeyan later met with President Vahagn Khachatryan. The two discussed ways to advance education and science in Armenia.

According to a statement from the president’s press service, Afeyan briefed the president on current and future initiatives and programs he has undertaken to advance sciences in Armenia.