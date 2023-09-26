The caravan of vehicles from Artsakh enter Armenia

As of 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the number of displaced Artsakh residents crossing into Armenia had reached 28,120, government officials reported.

Artsakh residents displaced after last week’s large-scale attack by Azerbaijan began leaving their homes and heading to Armenia over the weekend, most traveling by car via the Lachin Corridor.

More that 20,800 people have already been registered upon their arrival into Armenia, where they are being provided with accommodations on an as-needed basis.

Thus far, 3,253 people were given accommodations, while the rest have said they have places to stay in Armenia.

The government is sheltering 1,305 people in the Syunik Province, 700 in Vayots Dzor, 833 in Gegharkunik, 268 in Tavush, and 147 in the Armavir province.

Armenia’s health ministry announced that the remains of 125 people were transported to Armenia on Tuesday.

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan clarified that the transported remains were of victims of last week’s attack and not those caught in the explosion of a fuel depot near Stepanakert on Monday. “The bodies and remains of the casualties of the fuel tank explosion in Stepanakert are planned to be brought to Armenia in the coming days,” Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The mass movement of the population has created traffic jams across Stepanakert and on the roads leading to the Lachin Corridor and the Hakari bridge.

A caravan of cars can be seen for miles heading toward Armenia, with Russian peacekeeping forces monitoring the roads to ensure the safety of passengers.