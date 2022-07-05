In the first half of the current year, 864 births were registered in Artsakh, which, compared to the same period of 2021, is an increase by 204 or 131 percent.

Lilia Petrosyan, Head of the Social-Demographic and Labor Market Statistics Department of the National Statistical Service of the Artsakh Republic, told Artsakhpress that more boys were born— 53.6 percent.

“The most popular names for boys are, Davit, Tigran, Hayk, and for girls, Mane, Maria, Eva,” said Petrosyan.

The demographics official added that during the reporting period, compared to the previous year, the number of registered deaths decreased by 22.5 percent. As a result, in the first half of this year, the natural increase of Artsakh’s population was 372 people.