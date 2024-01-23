Dr. Dario Perez

Dr. Dario Perez, 82, an incredible force of vitality, of Glendale, California, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 1, 2024. Born on May 1, 1941, in the vibrant city of Medellin, Colombia, he embarked on a journey that wove an extraordinary tapestry of life.

As the second oldest of 13 siblings to Aura and Ricardo Perez, Dr. Perez, a dreamer at heart, tied the knot with Aracelly Arango on May 18, 1963. Together they chased the American Dream, facing hurdles head-on and creating a remarkable life for their family. From immigrating to the United States as newlyweds to overcoming obstacles on the path to his dream of becoming a surgeon, Dr. Perez epitomized resilience.

Through grit and unyielding dedication, he carved a respected path as a General Surgeon, establishing a renowned practice in Glendale. For over 35 years, he served not only the local community but patients across the nation. Beyond his practice, he took on leadership roles, leaving an indelible mark as the Chief of Staff and Member of the Board of Directors for Glendale Memorial Hospital. Dr. Perez was privileged to serve his patients in the Armenian community.

As Valedictorian of his class, he graduated from the Universidad de Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, while raising and supporting his family. He completed his surgical training at the University of Connecticut and later became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He retired in 2018 to relish in his favorite pursuits – family, friends, golf, travel, tequila and wine. Dr. Perez, a rock and inspiration, shaped a legacy that resonates with his devotion to family, medicine, and embracing life to the fullest.

Survived by his beautiful life partner, Aracelly Perez, and their three devoted children – Claudia M. Perez, Dr. Jose M. Perez (Karyn Perez), and Cristina Perez Gonzalez (Christopher Gonzalez), Dr. Perez leaves behind a legacy carried forward by his grandchildren – Isabella Andrea Duran, Nicolas Dario Perez, Sofia Daniella Gonzalez, Gabriel Jose Perez, and Cristian Lee Perez.

A celebration of Dr. Perez’s life will be held on January 31 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. All are welcomed to attend. In honor of his memory, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Glendale Memorial Health Foundation.