Haig Adomian

HAIG ADOMIAN

January 29, 1958 – May 29, 2022

Haig Antranig Adomian was born in Los Angeles, California to George and Corinne Adomian.

An inspiring and beloved personality, Haig was an adventurer, world traveler, athlete, visionary dealmaker and businessman, real estate agent, writer, researcher, print and broadcast journalist, and a lifelong supporter of Armenian causes. He served as a news anchor at Horizon TV, worked as a writer/producer/director, and as a co-publisher at Armenian Life Inc.

After attending the University of Georgia from age 11, he graduated in 1978 with a degree in History from Princeton University, where he played rugby and rowed crew. He was an Eagle Scout and a black belt in karate.

Haig loved learning and teaching, hiking, music and songwriting, scriptwriting, film and broadcasting, acting and directing. He also enjoyed remembering and preserving family history and collecting and telling stories. His limitless creativity, and his talent for deal-making, benefited many, and promised great things to come from projects he was endlessly envisioning. For Haig, survival of the people was a priority and bringing happiness was his nature. His remarkable brilliance, humor, energy, and integrity warmed many hearts and will live on forever.

Haig is survived by his mother Corinne, his sisters Diane and Laura, his four sons James, David, Daniel, and Garrison, and godfather and uncle Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Adomian, along with his beloved companion Sara Medina and family, and his worldwide network of family and friends. He passed away following a sudden illness while overseas.

Haig will be remembered at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068, with a visitation on Thursday, July 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Friday, July 8th at 2:30 p.m. in the Old North Church, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, with a graveside burial immediately following. Memorial dinner will be held after the funeral services at a location to be announced at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Armenian National Security Institute (AANSI). Checks may be made out to AANSI and mailed to: 330 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 1250, Glendale, California 91203.