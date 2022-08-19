Vahan Chamlian

Vahan Chamlian, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Fresno, California on Friday, August 12, 2022, three days before his 91st birthday. He had wanted to go home and was able to transcend while surrounded by his loving family. He will be truly missed in so many ways.

Vahan met and fell in love with his wife Anoush Keshishian in Beirut, Lebanon. At that time, he was well on his way to becoming a successful entrepreneur and Anoush was a student midwife. Their whirlwind romance quickly led to a loving marriage of 67 years. Vahan was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he proudly and often mentioned.

He, Anoush, and their first-born child Ketty immigrated in 1959 to the United States where Vahan to this day believed in “The American Dream.” He moved his family to Fresno, California, his second daughter Monique was born, and he successfully built his textile-recycling empire “Chamlian Enterprises” with locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Africa, Peru, and Germany. He was affectionally known as the “Rag Man.” He became an American Citizen and was a true Patriot to the end.

Vahan loved his Armenian Heritage and, along with his wife, pursued Philanthropic interests locally, statewide, nationally, and internationally. He was passionate about education and in 1983 he and his wife proudly became the benefactors of the “Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School” in Glendale, California. Vahan’s philanthropic passions included unwavering support to his Homeland, the Armenian-American community, and his church. He has left behind a colorful Legacy that will be remembered and cherished for years to come. He was a mentor and teacher to all.

Vahan is survived by his wife, Anoush; his daughters Ketty Massengale (husband Mannie Massengale) and Monique Bouskos; his three grandchildren Nino Ventresca (wife Marineh Ventresca), Alexander Bouskos and Andrew Bouskos; his great-granddaughter Leva Anoush Ventresca; and the entire Chamlian, Hakopian, Keshishian, Kojayan, Korhonian, Tashjian, Sahagian, Shamlyan, and Zekian families, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Hampar Chamlian and mother, Lousaper Chamlian. Brother Vartivar Shamlyan, and Sister Siran Kojayan.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and gives special thanks to their loving family, friends, caregivers, and angels.

A Viewing and Wake will be held at the Whitehurst Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., located at 836 East Nees Avenue, Fresno, California 93720.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m., located at 2226 Ventura Avenue, Fresno, California 93721. Interment will follow at Belmont Memorial Park, located at 201 North Teilman Ave, Fresno CA 93706. A Memorial luncheon will be served at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Banquet Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vahan’s memory may be made to Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, located at 444 Lowell, Glendale, California 91214; Charlie Keyan Armenian School, located at 108 N Villa Ave, Clovis California 93612; or Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, California 93721.