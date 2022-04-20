Vrej Tomassian

Dr. Vrej Tomassian, a loving and caring pillar of strength for the family, for his late wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m., at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Old North Church (Red Church).

Dr. Tomassian was born in the city of Hamadan in Iran on January 3, 1933. After graduating from high school, he obtained his medical doctorate degree from the University of Tehran. A few years later, he met and married his wife, Arshalooys Saroyan, in Tehran, Iran.

Vrej and Arshalooys had two children, Edward and Alice, three grandchildren Vaheh, Armen and Arpineh and four great grandchildren, Zoey, Zara, Chloe and Leonie.

After completing mandatory military services in Iran, Dr Tomassian was hired by National Iranian Oil Company and settled in the city of Bandar Mahshahr, south of Iran, in the State of Khoozestan for four years. Later, he was transferred to the City of Masjed Soleiman, where he became the chief doctor of the company’s main clinic.

In 1971, Dr. Tomassian was sent to England, where he, at the top of his class, obtained his pediatrics specialty from Royal College of London. In 1973, the family moved to Tehran, the capital of Iran, where Dr. Tomassian worked as the head of one of the main clinics of NIOC until 1980.

Dr. Tomassian relocated to United States after the revolution in Iran, where the family was already residing. He established his pediatric private practice in Glendale, California in 1984. Dr. Tomassian diligently took care of all of his patients, and even the children of his pediatric patients who had grown up and brought their own children to him.

Dr. Tomassian was widowed in November 2010 when his wife, Arshalooys Saroyan Tomassian, passed away, leaving him with a deep void and loss of emotional support. Despite the circumstances, Dr. Tomassian continued to care for his patients until 2018, when he retired.

His loss is mourned by:

His son Edward and Marina Tomassian

His daughter Alice and Serjik Babakhanian

His grandson Vaheh Tomassian

His granddaughter Arpineh and Raffie Yeremian

His grandson Armen and Estineh Babakhanian

His great granddaughters Zoey, Zara, Chloe and Leonie

Along with the Avedian family, friends, and relatives.