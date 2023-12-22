Zohrab Svazlian

Zohrab Svazlian passed away on December 14, 2023 in Stockton, CA. He was born September 19, 1945 along with his fraternal twin brother, Gerard Jirayr Svazlian in Alexandria, Egypt. He is survived by his sister Verjine, Armenouhi, and brother.

Zohrab along with his four siblings including Zarouhi, and parents Sirarpi and Garnik Svazlian, repatriated to Armenia in 1947 when he was just two years old where he spent his formative years. After moving to Armenia, he tragically lost his father, leaving his mother and four siblings alone in a new country.

It was his parent’s strong desire for their children to become musicians, so Zohrab began studying the cello and later became a talented professional cellist, accompanying his sister Armenouhi on the piano and brother Gerard on the violin, creating the Svazlian Trio.

Zohrab immigrated to the United States in 1975 along with his mother and brother and sister, Armenouhi, and then moved to San Francisco in 1978 where he lived for the rest of his life. He is described as being a gentle, loving soul, with a wonderful sense of humor and kind spirit.

Zohrab will be missed by those who loved him. May his soul rest in peace.