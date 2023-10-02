St. Andrew School enrollment graphic

St. Andrew School Opens its Doors to Families with Strong Christian Values and an Academic Focus

PASADENA—For over 126 years, St. Andrew School has remained a highly respected educational institution, a foundation for Christian values and a place with a strong sense of community. St. Andrew School is accepting applications for children in Preschool through 8th Grade.

The staff is dedicated to providing a rich, engaging and rigorous academic experience that educates the whole child. The curriculum has a STEM focus and emphasizes Christian values. Service, faith and community are at the forefront of education at St. Andrew School.

Students can join extracurricular programs, including music lessons, theater, basketball, volleyball, media club, cooking, art, choir and more! The boys’ basketball team and girls’ volleyball team won the league championships last year. St. Andrew School has a thriving choir program that has performed with the LA Opera and opened for the Tallis Scholars. The group will perform at the Vatican in Rome this winter.

Graduates of St. Andrew are accepted to the top private high schools in the area, including Loyola, Mayfield Senior, St. Francis, Flintridge Sacred Heart and La Salle. Students leave St. Andrew School poised to achieve their God-given potential for greater things in service of Church, family, and community.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the website to schedule a tour and see the amazing things happening at St. Andrew School.

St. Andrew School was founded in 1987. The school is a diverse, nurturing community that fosters faith development, intellectual curiosity, respect for others, and lifelong learning. St. Andrew School serves students from preschool through eighth grade.