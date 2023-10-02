While the last of Artsakh’s displaced residents arrived in Armenia on Monday, Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire at an Armenian military vehicle killing one solider and injuring two others.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Aram Kocharyan, a soldier of Armenia’s Armed Forces, was killed when the vehicle he was in was targeted. Kocharyan was part of a team conducting routine food delivery mission for Armenian military position near the Kut village in the Gegharkunik Province.

The Azerbaijani forces also targeted an ambulance “in gross violation of international humanitarian law,” the defense ministry added.

The injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital in the area and they are expected to recover.

At around 2:25 p.m. local time on Monday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire using small firearms, the defense ministry said.